Dubai Police Will Soon Ride Real Life Hover Bikes

Photo by GIUSEPPE CACACE/AFP/Getty Images

For anyone who’s ever dreamed of living in the ‘Star Wars’ universe, Dubai might just be your best bet. They’ve been really pushing to make their city a city of the future. The Dubai police department already has super cars, autonomous pursuit drones and a robot officer.

Their newest addition to the police force is arguably the coolest yet. They just announced that they will soon be putting officers on real life hover bikes straight out of ‘Star Wars.’ The police force just unveiled their new Hoversurf Scorpion craft. These amazing speeders will give officers the ability to take to the skies, avoiding heavy traffic, giving the force a much faster response time.

You can checkout this awesome bike in action above.

Via Mashable 

