Coffee Chain Releases a Buffalo Spice Latte and Nothing Is Sacred Anymore

Filed Under: Buffalo Bills, Buffalo Latte, Buffalo Wings, coffee, Latte, Spicy, Tim Hortons
(Photo by Spencer Platt/Getty Images)

Yes, you read that headline correctly. It really is a Buffalo Spice Latte. In case you were ever craving buffalo wings and milk, well, there you have it. Canada’s beloved coffee chain Tim Hortons recently unveiled the new drink. The Buffalo Latte is basically a mocha latte paired with swirls of Buffalo sauce flavoring, and then topped with whipped cream and a healthy dusting of you guessed it “zesty Buffalo seasoning”.

According to Western New York’s Buffalo News, the team insists , “The new specialty latte is surprisingly drinkable. The heat is subtle and emerges at the end of each sip; it’s not a jarring flavor like if you were drinking a messy blend of espresso and Frank’s Hot Sauce, or if you dipped a chicken wing in a glass of hot chocolate milk.”

Move over pumpkin spice! Buffalo Latte might just be the new drink this season!

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From 100.3 Jack FM - Dallas, TX

Radio.com App
All Access Pass With Billy Kidd
WIN Stuff

Listen Live