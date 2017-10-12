You Can Now Watch Linkin Park’s ‘Carpool Karaoke’ Episode Dedicated to Chester Bennington

Filed Under: Apple Music, carpool Karaoke, Chester Bennington, dedication, Ken Jeong, Linkin Park, Mike Shinoda
(Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images)

Probably the most anticipated episode of Carpool Karaoke that was filmed, Linkin Park’s episode is finally available for viewers to watch. The episode, hosted by Ken Jeong, was dedicated to Chester Bennington who died one week after filming it.

Jeong joins the guys on all the singing from hits such as OutKast’s “Hey Ya,” to Lynyrd Skynyrd’s “Sweet Home Alabama” and even their own, “Numb” and and Talking to Myself.” Jeong also takes a lesson from Chester on how to “scring” or scream and sing at the same time. It was lighthearted and, yet Bennington and Jeong still found the time to discuss more in depth topics such as their children and their futures. At one point Bennington even says, “I just want my kids to find something that they’re passionate about.”

You can watch the episode below.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From 100.3 Jack FM - Dallas, TX

Radio.com App
All Access Pass With Billy Kidd
WIN Stuff

Listen Live