Texas Inmates Pool Commissary Funds And Donate $53,000 TO Harvey Relief

Inmates incarcerated in the Texas Criminal Justice system are alloted a small allowance, $95 every two weeks, for small purchases like paper, pencils, and personal hygiene items.

Rather than personal purchases, however, inmates spread across the state decided to donate what little money they had to the ongoing efforts to help the gulf coast after the destruction caused by Hurricane Harvey. Texas Department of Criminal Justice spokesman Jason Clark said, “They were requesting to donate money. It’s just something they chose to do.”

Nearly 6,600 Texas prisoners pooled their commissary funds together, at an average of about $8 per inmate, to raise more than $53,000 that was donated to the American Red Cross. Some inmates were able to donate hundreds of dollars to the relief, alone.

Hurricane Harvey caused an estimated $200 billion in damages.

