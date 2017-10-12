Study Shows Women Kinder, More Generous Than Men

(Photo by George Marks/Retrofile/Getty Images)

It’s biological.

Researchers at the University of Zurich say they’ve discovered that and women’s brains react differently to selfless and selfish behaviors.

The brain’s rewards system, known as the stratium, releases dopamine when triggered and makes us want to do things that will make us feel happier – basically chasing the high.

The researchers found that women experienced a higher level of dopamine when they did something selfless than men were.

In other words, because doing something nice for others makes women feel good, they do it more often than men.

