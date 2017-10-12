[PICTURES] California Woman Creates Epic ‘Friday The 13th’ Invitations

Chelsea of San Luis Obispo, California gave out an interactive invitations since she’s hosting her Friday The 13th party at her home.

For her invitations, according to ABC News, she creates a mini graveyard for her guests to dig up. It came with a shovel, coffin, creepy music and a little potting soil.

“Anyone that knows me knows if I do anything, it has to be 110 percent,” she says. “A lot of my friends really appreciate the holiday as well. Whenever they opened it and saw a box full of dirt, they knew they had to start digging.”

She hand-delivered to everyone that she had invited, just to see their reactions of this creepy but awesome invitation.

“I’m really hoping the party decorations actually live up to the invitations,” she says. “I’ve been working on them for a while but I’m not going crazy on the decorations in the house. But I realized after delivering the invites, I have a lot to live up to so I better get working on them.”

Marco A. Salinas

Article via ABC News