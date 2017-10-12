People Are Freaking Out Over This 6’5” Jacked Kangaroo

How does a kangaroo get in this good a shape?

27-year-old Jackson Vincent was hiking near Margaret River area’s Boodjidup Creek in Australia when he happened a gigantic, 6’5” completely jacked kangaroo. Vincent told the ABC, “I ran down and wanted to take a photo of my dog…I turned around and there was a kangaroo sitting in the river. He sort of just looked over at us and I started taking photos, and the dog started barking, and then he started coming out of the water and then we realised how big he was. He really puffed himself up for me and my dog.”

Mid-water stand-off between huge kangaroo and dog near Margaret River https://t.co/XoLqExsWQd pic.twitter.com/MHVU6HML4m — ABC Perth (@abcperth) October 11, 2017

Maybe in Australia, this isn’t that uncommon an occurrence, but to everyone else in the world who doesn’t encounter giant 6’5″ jacked kangaroos on the regular, this is a pretty big deal! And people all over Twitter appropriately freaked out at this moment!

You wanna go me? YOU WANNA GO ME?! https://t.co/Jmru1RcJ0o — Ruth Brown (@rbbrown) October 11, 2017

Are we really sure we evolved from apes not kangaroos? #auspol https://t.co/rVEzeAJoTx — Sandra K Eckersley🔹 (@SandraEckersley) October 11, 2017

has got to admit, the size of this kangaroo and its muscles terrifies me just a tiny bit | https://t.co/7EYZiySebE — Debra Killalea (@DebKillalea) October 12, 2017

Kangaroo bodies fall into the uncanny valley for me, the torso and arms look close enough to be really really wrong https://t.co/veAbfGbCD2 — Talie Low (@TalieLow) October 12, 2017

Vincent and his dog, Dharma, stayed in the area for 20 minutes or so, waiting to see if the kangaroo would emerge from the water, but it never did. He said,”She’s never really seen a kangaroo before. She was pretty energetic at the time — she just wanted to play with this kangaroo, but the kangaroo obviously didn’t want to play back. They eventually walked away, and returned later to find the kangaroo had also left.

Via ABC