News Anchor Caught Watching Demi Lovato Video In Middle Of Live Report

By JT
(Photo by Daniel Boczarski/Getty Images)

Hey, we’ve all had those moments where we look and act like we’re working to appease the bosses as they walk by, but in reality were on social media or YouTube.  And more often than not, most of us have been caught slacking off in the middle of the work day.

So we can’t fault this news anchor in Brazil who was caught not paying 100% attention, it’s just that he got caught.  And when your job involves thousands of people watching your every move, and a room full of cameras staring directly at you, you were probably going to get caught sooner or later, huh?

As he was trying to deliver the news, this anchor’s phone started BLARING a video featuring DFW’s Demi Lovato attempting the “100 Layer Challenge.”  He tried to turn down the volume and close the video as quickly as he could, but we all heard it, man.  You got caught.

By the way, here’s the Demi video that the anchor felt the news could wait for!

Via Buzzfeed

