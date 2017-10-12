McDonald’s Is Testing Vegan Burgers

(Photo by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)

That is not a typo.

The McVegan is currently available in only one location on the planet, at a McDonald’s in the city of Tampere, Finland.

If you’re interested in trying this meatless soy patty – which also comes with lettuce, tomato, onion, pickles and something called vegan McFeast sauce – you’re going to need to cruise to Finland sometime before Thanksgiving, because the McVegan is only available for a limited time.

But if it does well… and why wouldn’t it?… I’m sure they’ll extend and expand such an offering. Soy is much cheaper to make than meat. And nobody dies.

(Food and Wine)

