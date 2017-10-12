Little Girl’s Answer to an Outdated Homework Question Is Receiving Major Praise

A little girl was recently given a homework assignment. The assignment consisted of simple questions such as, “If there is an (er) sound in a day of the week, spell it with a ‘ur’,” which makes the answers Thursday and Saturday. But there was a section at the bottom where students were required to write the word that best matches the definition given.
The first question? Write the word for a “hospital lady.” For some, this might not seem like a big deal and one could easily say nurse is the answer, but for others who understand the constant changing culture in our country, they would probably say this is a) sexist and b) simply outdated. See the question for yourself below.
The young girl answered with, “surgeon” because that’s also what it could be. Of course the internet also praised this little girl for thinking outside of an older norm and wondered why students are receiving homework copyrighted from the 90s.