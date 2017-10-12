Last Known Leonardo Da Vinci Painting Expected To Fetch $100 Million At Auction

Leonardo da Vinci’s “Salvator Mundi” was thought to de destroyed long ago. The painting was sold in 1958 for 45 British pounds, and then disappeared for nearly half a century. It was rediscovered in 2005, before undergoing six years of authentication to prove it was legit.

Now, officials have confirmed that this is indeed one of the less than twenty known paintings from Leonardo da Vinci remaining in the entire world.

The works of Leonardo da Vinci. 'Salvador Mundi' pic.twitter.com/TOO0Dtp1uz — Toys Country House (@ookiokLove) October 11, 2017

The painting will be going to auction in New York, where experts predict it can fetch as much as $100 million, according to Christie’s Auction House. Christie’s specialist Alan Wintermute said, “The Salvator Mundi is the Holy Grail of Old Master paintings. It seemed just a tantalizingly unobtainable dream until now. To see a fully finished, late masterpiece by Leonardo, made at the peak of his genius, appear for sale in 2017 is as close as I’ve come to an art world miracle.”

The “Salvator Mundi” will be offered November 15th.

Via Fox News

