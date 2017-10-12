Justin Bieber Wants To Break Into Acting; Seeks Advice From Adam Sandler And David Spade

It seems Justin Bieber is ready to make a career change. The 23-year-old is ready to test his mettle on the big screens, and even sought the aid of some A-List stars for career advice.

Bieber was spotted dining with Adam Sandler and David Spade at Morton’s steakhouse in the Valley after the Hand in Hand: A Benefit for Hurricane Harvey Relief telethon on September 12. A source told Us, “Justin Bieber asked Adam Sandler and David Spade out to dinner to pick their brains about breaking into the film industry. They had a great time! Justin had a lot of questions for them about the movie world.”

Bieber famously appeared on a two-episode arch of CSI, playing a young serial killer named Jason who was taken down by police, much to the delight of his detractors.

In an interview with V Magazine in 2015, Bieber opened up about his desire to pursue acting and directing. “I’m still young. I still have so many personal and professional goals I want to achieve. I want to keep creating music for my fans. One day I hope to make strides into movies and fashion as well. I want to share my creativity with the world.”

Via Us Weekly

Follow JT on Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter