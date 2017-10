Thursday, October 12

We’ve flown the DeLorean to this day in 1985! The science was weird, and the wings were broken…but we’re Lovin’ Every Minute of It!

Nine songs and moments from October 12, 1985!

Starship-We Built This City

Oingo Boingo-Weird Science

Kool & The Gang-Cherish

Phil Collins-Don’t Lose My Number

Thompson Twins-Lay Your Hands On Me

Loverboy-Lovin’ Every Minute Of It

Heart-Never

Mr. Mister-Broken Wings

Ready For The World-Oh Sheila