Green Day Announce Greatest Hits Album ‘God’s Favorite Band’

By Hayden Wright

Is Green Day “God’s favorite band?”

Regardless, that’s the title of the rockers’ new greatest hits collection and the edgy name does right by their decades of provocative music. The 22-track album features material from their early days through the height of their Bush administration agitation and beyond.

God’s Favorite Band also features a new song, “Back in the USA.” and a new version of “Ordinary World” that features Miranda Lambert. Lambert previously collaborated with Armstrong for an Everly Brothers tribute at the 2014 GRAMMY Awards.

The compilation’s name was inspired by a bit from a CBS Late Show bit in March:

“On March 22nd, God miraculously came down to the Ed Sullivan Theatre to introduce Green Day as ‘God’s Favorite Band’ on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert,” the band’s reps wrote in a cheeky press release. “When God speaks people listen, and that day God bestowed upon Green Day the title: Greatest Hits: God’s Favorite Band.”

God’s Favorite Band debuts November 17 and is available for pre-order now. Check out the full tracklisting below.

1. 2000 Light Years Away

2. Longview

3. Welcome To Paradise

4. Basket Case

5. When I Come Around

6. She

7. Brain Stew

8. Hitchin’ a Ride

9. Good Riddance (Time of Your Life)

10. Minority

11. Warning

12. American Idiot

13. Boulevard of Broken Dreams

14. Holiday

15. Wake Me Up When September Ends

16. Know Your Enemy

17. 21 Guns

18. Oh Love

19. Bang Bang

20. Still Breathing

21. Ordinary World (feat Miranda Lambert)

22. Back In The USA