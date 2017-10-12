Federal Court Of Appeals Clears The Way For Ezekiel Elliott’s Six Game Ban

Photo by Tom Pennington/Getty Images

A federal appeals court has officially opened the way for Zeke Elliott’s six-game suspension to begin as punishment over domestic violence allegations.

The 5th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in New Orleans on Thursday Oct. 12, 2017 granted the NFL’s request to remove the injunction and ordered the district court in Texas to dismiss Elliott’s case. The three-judge panel voted 2-1 to back the NFL’s argument.

If you’ll remember a Texas federal judge issued an order last month that blocked the suspension.

Via fox4news.com

