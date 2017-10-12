Facebook And Instagram Crash Causes Massive Twitter Panic

On October 11th at around 11 AM ET the social media giants, Facebook and Instagram began experiencing some pretty massive technical issues. Thousands of users from across the globe reported issues from small glitches to complete blackouts. While most were simply met with a blank page others had limited access to the site and others lost the ability to post.

The Facebook people wondering into Twitter like#facebookdown pic.twitter.com/e80oAvKA8C — KelevRa (@spyke181) October 11, 2017

Facebook has yet to state the cause of the problems, though they have said they are aware of the issue and are working to fix the problems.

Needless to say the internet went crazy and the only place to complain? Twitter, of course.

Log: Hour 3. Supplies are dwindling. Morale is low. People running around streets asking strangers to like their pictures.#facebookdown — Charles Clymer🏳️‍🌈 (@cmclymer) October 11, 2017

Things people will do when Facebook goes down

1: Ask "is it down for anyone else?" constantly

2: Keep retrying until it works #facebookdown pic.twitter.com/r9LkdxWSHs — Christopher Byford (@Morningstaruk) October 11, 2017

Via Daily Mail