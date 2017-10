Visitors at the State Fair of Texas late Tuesday afternoon were treated to a very special surprise in the middle of the petting zoo area.

A Texas Longhorn gave birth to a beautiful baby calf named “Luby” around 4:11 in the afternoon, surrounded by hundreds of Texans who were there to witness the miracle.

Everyone meet the newest member to the State Fair of Texas, Luby! She was born today at 4:11 p.m. to momma LH. pic.twitter.com/VpMQTRRA4I — State Fair of Texas (@StateFairOfTX) October 10, 2017

So cute!

Via NBC DFW

