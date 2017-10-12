Are Selfies Out? Kim Kardashian Thinks So

Photo by Charley Gallay/Getty Images for Taschen

Selfies took the internet by storm. The front facing camera changed dramatically the social media game, but the question is, are selfies still cool? Well, who else but the one and only Kim Kardashian could ever answer that question. In a recent promo for the upcoming season of Keeping up with the Kardashians, Kim was asked whether she’d rather give up using snapchat or taking selfies. The reality queen responded by saying that selfies are old news.

So, there you have it. Don’t take selfies they’re so out. You can check out the full clip above.

