Are Selfies Out? Kim Kardashian Thinks So

Selfies took the internet by storm. The front facing camera changed dramatically the social media game, but the question is, are selfies still cool? Well, who else but the one and only Kim Kardashian could ever answer that question. In a recent promo for the upcoming season of Keeping up with the Kardashians, Kim was asked whether she’d rather give up using snapchat or taking selfies. The reality queen responded by saying that selfies are old news.

Time for @KimKardashian to choose: give up selfies or Snaps? Watch her pick & then catch up on all past seasons of #KUWTK, only on @hulu. pic.twitter.com/e0BxurPg79 — Kardashians on E! (@KUWTK) October 10, 2017

So, there you have it. Don’t take selfies they’re so out. You can check out the full clip above.