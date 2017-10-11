Women Who Underwent Massive Plastic Surgery Denied Entry To Flight Because They Looked Nothing Like Their Passports

By JT
(Photo by ALI YUSSEF/AFP/Getty Images)

Three Chinese women traveled to South Korea during China’s national holiday “Golden Week” to undergo some plastic surgery.

On their return trip, however, they were denied access to the flight home because due to their extensive surgeries and different appearance, they did match their passport photos at all, and officials would not let them board the flight.

South Korea has become a popular plastic surgery destination for Chinese tourists.  They secure visas as Medical Tourists, and in 2016 alone, over 500,000 Chinese tourists made overseas medical trips.

It is unclear, at this point, if the woman were able to secure a flight home.

