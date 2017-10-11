US Men’s National Team Fails to Qualify for the World Cup for the First Time Since 1986

A shocking loss against Trinidad and Tobago Tuesday night has pushed USA out of the World Cup picture for 2018. Many players, embarrassed, have blamed a sluggish performance for their defeat. Only needing a draw to finish third in CONCACAF, the tournament that would secure their spot in the World Cup in Russia next year, instead resulted in USA’s drop from third to fifth and out of the World Cup for the first time since 1986.

So what all does this defeat mean? The first and most obvious thing is that we can’t expect to our country’s team in a World Cup potentially until the next one in 2022. Second, this was no doubt the team’s worst performance given that everything was lined up for the U.S. to qualify. The defeat has quickly emitted blame across many key players such as Jurgen Klinsmann and Omar Gonzalez, but the truth is a victory was probably expected far too soon with minimal effort.

ESPN analyst and retired American international soccer player Taylor Twellman went on a rant to discuss the performance of the US team Tuesday night.