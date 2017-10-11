Thirsty Dudes Rejected On Tinder Are Creeping On Instagram In New Online Dating Trend, “Tindstagramming.”

A new trend is growing in the online dating world, one that hopefully will not catch on any more than it has already.

The trend has been coined “Tindstagramming,” and it basically involves a dude being rejected on Tinder, aka he was “swiped left,” only to slide into the girl’s Instagram DMs still trying to hook up. It’s basically stalking. A classic Tindstagram conversation many include the guy explaining that they saw you on Tinder and absolutely had to get in contact with you straight away, complimenting you a lot, telling you how beautiful you are and give you a bit of info about themselves. They might even hope that you “don’t find this creepy.”

It is creepy, fellas.

I didn't realise it was a named thing when I got the messages but #Tindstagramming is real. If it's a no on Tinder, it's a no on Insta🙅🏻 pic.twitter.com/kWWE3BvNXn — Aynsley (@aynsleygalway) October 4, 2017

This @Cosmopolitan article about Tindstagramming is waaaaaaay too accurate pic.twitter.com/MapuqPGwKy — amelia♛ (@tharealamelia) October 3, 2017

My favorite pick up line is "I found you on tinder, hope it's okay I messaged you on Instagram" — Mallory✨ (@Mallory_Leonard) September 29, 2017

This is a lesson for all the thirsty Tinder users out there: Swiped left means swiped left!

Via Junkee

