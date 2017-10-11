Texas Couple Goes Missing In Bahamas While On Honeymoon

A Texas couple is being frantically searched for after they went missing on their way to the Bahamas last month.

Forrest and Donna Sanco took off from Fort Worth, TX in late September in their Cessna 150 for their honeymoon trip on the island of Rum Cay.

Reports are they arrived on the island of Grand Bahama. However, the newlyweds never made it to their final destination. Now family and friends are trying to figure out what happened and where they might be.

“It’s kind of hard from this distance and not being there, of course,” Jason Fox, a family friend said.

Friends of the Sancos have been raising money to keep paying for search teams since officials in the Bahamas are still being occupied with hurricane relief.

“With that money, we’ve been able to hire two private search-and-rescue teams with aircraft and cameras,” Erin Simmons, Donna’s daughter-in-law, said. “They’re been doing flyovers since yesterday and back out today.”

You can visit their go fund me page here.

Via foxnews.com