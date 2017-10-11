Pizza Hut Introduces The Pizza Parka

Winter’s coming, better bundle up.

With the Pizza Parka! Pizza Hut has updated its pizza delivery pouch to help keep you pie extra warm, its also made a parka from the same material to help keep you warm too. It’s made from three types of insulation, including one used to warm ski jackets. It also comes with a pizza pocket; a pocket you can place your pizza in if you so desire. Through the end of October’s National Pizza Month, customers who place an online Pizza Hut order via the site or app will be entered for a chance to have a Pizza Parka delivered along with their pizza. Folks can also tweet the pizza slice and flame emoji to Pizza Hut’s Twitter handle to enter to win with no purchase necessary.