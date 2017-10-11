Oprah Visited A Bank For The First Time Since 1988, To Deposit $2 Million

Ellen DeGeneres hosted Oprah Winfrey to a round of “Ellen’s Show Me More Show,” where the TV host asked the TV host some hard-hitting, burning questions about her life in a rapid, fast-paced environment.

They talked about what tattoo Oprah would get if they had to (a portrait of her dog, Sadie), her favorite “G-Rated” curse word (Shazam), and what her ATM pin number is. Oprah confessed that she has no idea what her number is. She has a whole staff of people to take care of that for her, anyways, and the conversation quickly turns into the last time each of them were in a bank. Oprah revealed that she just went recently, for the first time since 1988, to deposit a check for $2 MILLION, just because she could, and just because she wanted to do it.

Hey, if we had Oprah Winfrey money, we’d be really excited to tell that story, too!

Via Buzzfeed

