Mark Ruffalo Stream ‘Thor: Ragnarok’ On Instagram By Mistake

Filed Under: Instagram, leak, Live Stream, Mark Ruffalo, thor: ragnarok
(Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)

Whoops! We can’t imagine Marvel Studios is too happy about this one.

Last night Mark Ruffalo, who plays the Incredible Hulk in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, live streamed his red carpet experience at the Thor: Ragnarok premiere and accidentally left his phone streaming during the screening.

No video was captured, but Polygon is reporting that nearly 2,500 viewers were watching live and heard the audio from the film. One of the streamers captured the video and uploaded it to YouTube.

According to the report Disney and Marvel usually take phones before movie screenings and give them back after the movie, however Ruffalo being a star of the movie did not have to follow this policy.

We’re thinking that might change going forward.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From 100.3 Jack FM - Dallas, TX

Radio.com App
All Access Pass With Billy Kidd
WIN Stuff

Listen Live