Mark Ruffalo Stream ‘Thor: Ragnarok’ On Instagram By Mistake

Whoops! We can’t imagine Marvel Studios is too happy about this one.

Last night Mark Ruffalo, who plays the Incredible Hulk in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, live streamed his red carpet experience at the Thor: Ragnarok premiere and accidentally left his phone streaming during the screening.

mark ruffalo accidentally staying on instagram live while watching thor just made my day pic.twitter.com/CdLGPsDZKH — caroline reid (@lizzieolses) October 11, 2017

No video was captured, but Polygon is reporting that nearly 2,500 viewers were watching live and heard the audio from the film. One of the streamers captured the video and uploaded it to YouTube.

According to the report Disney and Marvel usually take phones before movie screenings and give them back after the movie, however Ruffalo being a star of the movie did not have to follow this policy.

We’re thinking that might change going forward.