Wednesday, October 11

Michael Jackson was Freeing Willy and the Red Hot Chili Peppers were making music for the Coneheads Soundtrack!

Here were the songs tearin’ up the charts on October 11th, 1993!

Aerosmith-Cryin’

Haddaway-What Is Love

Meat Loaf-I’d Do Anything For Love

Soul Asylum-Runaway Train

UB40-Can’t Help Falling in Love

The Proclaimers-I’m Gonna Be (500 Miles)

Michael Jackson-Will You Be There

Red Hot Chili Peppers-Soul To Squeeze

Mariah Carey-Dreamlover