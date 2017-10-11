Harvey Weinstein’s Wife Leaving Him As The Film Producer Heads To Europe For Rehab

After the sexual assault allegations against Harvey Weinstein came out in full force, he believed his wife of ten years, Georgina Chapman, would be right by his side.

Unfortunately for Harvey, Georgina could not stand next to her husband after his “unforgivable actions.” Georgina announced in a statement, “My heart breaks for all the women who have suffered tremendous pain because of these unforgivable actions. I have chosen to leave my husband. Caring for my young children is my first priority and I ask the media for privacy at this time.”

Previously, Weinstein thought his wife was behind him 100% as he gets ready to head to Europe for sex addiction therapy. Weinstein’s taken the advice of his friends and advisors and has opted to enter a live-in facility to deal with both his sex and behavior issues. Weinstein believes he can be healed, and come back better than ever. A source close to the producer told TMZ, “He wants to come back with fresh, new ideas.”

