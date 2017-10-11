Gary Fisher Watching His Mom In The New “Star Wars” Trailer Will Break Your Heart

Monday night, the trailer for the upcoming Star Wars Episode VIII-The Last Jedi premiered during Monday Night Football. It seems the whole world stopped down to watch the clip, including one very good boy.

Carrie Fisher adopted her French Bulldog, Gary as a therapy dog to help with her bipolar disorder. Soon, the pair became inseparable.

Happy Mother's Day to the best mom ever 🐶❤️😍😘 #garyfisher #garyinlondon2016 #garyloveshismom A post shared by Gary Fisher (@garyfisher) on May 8, 2016 at 9:29pm PDT

I want to thank all my fans who are my family for all the support, I love and miss my mom and grandma more than ever. Thank you for acknowledging who they both were and will always be. She loved everyone. 🐶❤️ #garyloveshismom #garyloveshisfans #garyfisher #carriefisher #garymisseshismom A post shared by Gary Fisher (@garyfisher) on Jan 1, 2017 at 5:17pm PST

So after, Fisher’s death, you can imagine Gary feeling a little lonely without her. He got some solace Monday night, however, as he, along with the rest of us, were able to watch Fisher once again in the new trailer for Star Wars.

Just watched the new trailer of The Last Jedi and my mom looks more beautiful than ever. #garymisseshismom #garyloveshismom #garyloveshisfans #garyfisher #thelastjedi #starwars A post shared by Gary Fisher (@garyfisher) on Oct 9, 2017 at 7:36pm PDT

RIP, Carrie.

Via HuffPost

