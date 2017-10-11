Gary Fisher Watching His Mom In The New “Star Wars” Trailer Will Break Your Heart

Monday night, the trailer for the upcoming Star Wars Episode VIII-The Last Jedi premiered during Monday Night Football. It seems the whole world stopped down to watch the clip, including one very good boy.
Carrie Fisher adopted her French Bulldog, Gary as a therapy dog to help with her bipolar disorder. Soon, the pair became inseparable.
So after, Fisher’s death, you can imagine Gary feeling a little lonely without her. He got some solace Monday night, however, as he, along with the rest of us, were able to watch Fisher once again in the new trailer for Star Wars.
RIP, Carrie.
Via HuffPost