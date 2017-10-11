Gary Fisher Watching His Mom In The New “Star Wars” Trailer Will Break Your Heart

By JT
Filed Under: Carrie Fisher, cute, Dog, Episode VIII, gary fisher, Pet, Star Wars, The Last Jedi, Trailer
(Photo by Robin Marchant/Getty Images for Tribeca Film Festival)

Monday night, the trailer for the upcoming Star Wars Episode VIII-The Last Jedi premiered during Monday Night Football.  It seems the whole world stopped down to watch the clip, including one very good boy.

Carrie Fisher adopted her French Bulldog, Gary as a therapy dog to help with her bipolar disorder.  Soon, the pair became inseparable.

Happy Mother's Day to the best mom ever 🐶❤️😍😘 #garyfisher #garyinlondon2016 #garyloveshismom

A post shared by Gary Fisher (@garyfisher) on

So after, Fisher’s death, you can imagine Gary feeling a little lonely without her.  He got some solace Monday night, however, as he, along with the rest of us, were able to watch Fisher once again in the new trailer for Star Wars.

RIP, Carrie.

Via HuffPost

Follow JT on FacebookInstagram, and Twitter

More from JT
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From 100.3 Jack FM - Dallas, TX

Radio.com App
All Access Pass With Billy Kidd
WIN Stuff

Listen Live