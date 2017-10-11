Eminem’s Fiery Anti-Trump Freestyle Steals the Show at ‘Hip-Hop Awards’

By Hayden Wright

Eminem unleashed a searing freestyle titled “The Storm” on President Donald Trump during last night’s BET Hip-Hop Awards. The rap legend filled four minutes of airtime with blistering critiques of this administration, hitting Trump’s response to Hurricane Maria in Puerto Rico, his rhetoric on race and continued Twitter taunts at North Korea.

‘We better give Obama props,” Em rapped. “Cause what we’ve got in office now’s/ A kamikaze that’ll probably cause a nuclear holocaust.”

The takedown continued, with Slim Shady addressing gun control and Trump’s ongoing feud with NFL players, team owners and sports reporters.

“Plus he gets an enormous reaction,” he rapped. “When he attacks the NFL so we focus on that and/ Instead of talking Puerto Rico or gun reform for Nevada/ All these horrible tragedies and he’s bored or would rather/ Cause a Twitter storm with the Packers.”

Finally, Eminem drew a line for his fans:

”And any fan of mine who’s a supporter of his/ I’m drawing in the sand a line/ You’re either for or against/ And if you can’t decide who you like more and you’re split/ On who you should stand beside/ I’ll do it for you with this.”

To say “The Storm” ignited Twitter is an understatement: The original post (and a followup retweet by NFL protest originator Colin Kaepernick) were each retweeted more than 150,000 times by morning.

Watch the full freestyle, which contains explicit language, now at Radio.com.