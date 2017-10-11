Dallas Based Noble Rey Brewing Announces “Eagle Tears” Beer To Help You Hate On The Philadelphia Eagles

Last week Pennsylvania based brewing company, Weyerbacher Brewing Company announced it’s new seasonal beer ‘Dallas Sucks’. “If our team is our good guy, then there has to be a foe. In the East, that foe is Dallas,” Weyerbacher said about the beer on their website, via CBS DFW.

Now Noble Rey Brewing, a Dallas based company, has answered back with their new beer ‘Eagle Tears’.

“Tommy, the head brewer, texted me the day the CBS article [about Dallas Sucks] came out and we made quick work of getting a beer formulated and the design done,” Said Noble Rey Founder, via Guidelive. “Our designer, John Rubio, had a design to us within mere hours of calling him.”

According to the Noble Rey Facebook post announcing the beer you will be able to pick up cans exclusively at their taprooms on Harwood St. in Dallas.

Guidelive is reporting that the beer will be available on November 5th just in time for the Cowboys vs. Eagles match up at AT&T stadium on November 19th. The cans will also say “#phillysucks” and “Don’t worry, we won’t leave rings on the table.”

Will you be running out to grab cans of ‘Eagle Tears’? Let us know in the comments below.