Taco Bell is great but its too bad that we cant properly show love for our favorite taco hook up, that is, until now. Thanks to Forever 21 we’re getting an awesome new line of Taco Bell inspired gear.

Wake up and smell the @tacobell! 🌮💗 The #F21xTacoBell collection is now available online. (shop link in bio) A post shared by forever21 (@forever21) on Oct 11, 2017 at 9:41am PDT

Included in the line are Taco themed sweaters, bathing suits, graphic tees and more. The best news is that the line officially dropped on Forever 21’s website on October 11, so you can pick up all your taco merch right now!

