“Black-ish” Star Tracee Ellis Ross Shares Hilarious Video Of Getting Her Nostrils Waxed

By JT
Filed Under: beauty, black-ish, fashion, Funny, Instagram, nostrils, tracee ellis rose, Video, wax
(Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)

The old adage goes that beauty is pain, and there is no more evidence than the video posted by Black-ish star Tracee Ellis Ross.

The Golden Globe winner decided to remove all those pesky hairs from inside her nostrils, and decided wax was the best way to do so.  Of course, for all those who have waxed any part of their bodies, you know it’s a pretty painful process.  So you can only imagine how painful waxing the inside of your nostrils would be.

It’s not a very delicate process, either, as Ellis had a Q-tip covered in hot wax shoved up her nose, before the waxer just rips it out!

Warning!  The video below isn’t for the squeamish and contains some NSFW language, so please proceed with caution!

HAS ANYONE EVER HAD THEIR NOSE HAIRS WAXED? ~ let this be a lesson to you: just say no.

A post shared by Tracee Ellis Ross (@traceeellisross) on

Ouch!

Via People

Follow JT on FacebookInstagram, and Twitter

More from JT
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From 100.3 Jack FM - Dallas, TX

Radio.com App
All Access Pass With Billy Kidd
WIN Stuff

Listen Live