Who’s Ready For Nutella Pasta?

Continuing the trend of strange dessert trends is the new Nutella pasta. This strange fusion is no longer a strange late night guilty pleasure. A restaurant in Australia has decided that pasta covered in Nutella deserves to join the ranks of other more traditional desserts. They’ll be serving up this strange hybrid during national pasta day, which is on October 25th.

The dish itself is quite complex. First, chocolate pasta is covered in a Nutella sauce spiked with Frangelico. Then, it’s ‘dusted’ with white chocolate before being topped with raspberries, almond flakes and mint. Sounds kind of good right?

Via Mashable