The Largest Christmas Light Maze In The World Is Coming To Arlington!

Enchant Christmas made its North American debut last year in Vancouver. In a couple of months, it will make its debut in the United States in our very own backyard!

Enchant Christmas is coming to Globe Like Park, and will become everyone’s new favorite holiday tradition! Enchant Christmas brings with it the world’s LARGEST light maze, the largest Christmas tree in North Texas, and of course, a visit to Santa’s palace.

Some of the features included are:

The Maze – Experience the largest light maze in the world as you help Santa find his nine-missing reindeer and save Christmas.

Enjoy nightly live music & entertainment. Free parking

