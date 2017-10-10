Stephen Jones Contradicts Father, Jerry; Says Cowboys Owner Has Never Told Players What To Do During Anthem

Less than a day after Jerry Jones revealed that players who disrespect the flag will not play, his son, Cowboys CEO and director of player personnel, Stephen Jones said his father has not actually told players what they can or can’t do during the playing of the National Anthem.

Stephen told 105.3 The Fan, “I think they’ve had a great understanding. Jerry’s never told them to do anything, he’s always asked them to. I know we’ve been very pleased with the way we’ve handled it … our players as a team, as an organization, the way we’ve handled obviously a very difficult situation.”

After the Cowboys loss against the Packers Sunday evening, Jerry told a group of gathered reporters, “I know this, we cannot…in the NFL in any way give the implication that we tolerate disrespecting the flag. We know that there is a serious debate in this country about those issues, but there is no question in my mind that the National Football League and the Dallas Cowboys are going to stand up for the flag. So we’re clear.” When asked if he knew of any his players raising their fists during the playing of the anthem against the Packers, Jerry responded, “I don’t know about that. But if there’s anything that is disrespectful to the flag, then we will not play. OK? Understand? If we are disrespecting the flag, then we won’t play. Period.”

Well, the ball is in Jerry’s court to somehow contradict himself and his son Stephen, now!

Via CBS

