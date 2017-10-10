Spurs Legend Tim Duncan Has Raised $2.8M For The Virgin Islands

San Antonio Spurs legend Tim Duncan is a native of the US Virgin Islands. Now the future NBA Hall of Famer is home helping those devastated by this summer’s hurricanes.

Duncan – long known for his philanthropy – has been flying supplies back home for several days, and says all of the comforts people are used to are simply gone.

It was easy to hate the guy when he would tear up the Mavericks on a regular basis – but even Dallas fans know what a special player Duncan was, and what a terrific human being he’s always been.