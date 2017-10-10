Police Catch Alleged Thief After He Leaves A Pair Of “Incredible Hulk Hands” In Car He Was Trying To Steal

A man was trying to break into a vehicle in Pasco, Washington when a local resident approached the scene and scared him off.  Fortunately, the thief left behind a pretty big clue that led to his eventual capture.

Police were able to apprehend Ariel Contreras about an hour later, thanks in part to the gigantic pair of The Incredible Hulk costume hands he left at the original vehicle.

Contreras was booked into the Franklin County jail on suspicion of vehicle prowling and possession of stolen property, not to mention currently having a warrant.

