Pimple Popping Cakes Are A Thing Now

Because popping real pimples just isn’t enough for us anymore.

Believe it or not, but there is a bakery that exists solely for the purpose of creating sweet treats that you can eat, but not before popping it’s pimples first!

It’s a little bakery in Malaysia called the Cakescape. The company has created these gross little cakes that feature a face full of poppable zits. A little light pressure on the top of the cake and out comes a thick goo.

Gross!

Sadly, this isn’t the first bakery to offer up their pimple popping services. There’s also a bakery called the Loaded Crumb who has pimple popping cupcakes.

Dear Lord! We’ll never eat sweets again!