Millennials Are Making Cash Obsolete

Filed Under: Cash, Millennials, Obsolete
(Photo Illustration by Alex Wong/Getty Images)

If you’re of a certain age you may not know this common scenario. Young adults at a restaurants: one person pays for all – with their phone – the others transfer their portion of the bill to that person. Via their phone.

No cash – no in fact, no cards!

According to a new survey, millennials could be making cash a thing of the past.

Because this demographic experienced a recession in their lifetime, most use debit cards more than credit cards.

Either way, it’s cards, not cash. Also, young peeps don’t go to the bank very often – banking instead through their smartphones. Two thirds have a bank app on their phone compared to only one third of baby boomers.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From 100.3 Jack FM - Dallas, TX

Radio.com App
All Access Pass With Billy Kidd
WIN Stuff

Listen Live