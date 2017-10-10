Jerry Jones Could Face Legal Action for Threatening to Fire/Bench Players for Kneeling

Jerry Jones is under legal fire, after his stand or be fired comment, in regards to kneeling during the National Anthem.

According to CBSdfw, the Local 100 United Labor Union has filed a charge with the Fort Worth office of National Labor Relations Board.

Chief Organizer, Wade Rathke says Jerry Jones’ orders are illegal.

“To all of a sudden threaten people that you’re going to bench them or fire them or write them up or whatever else for exercising these rights is against the law,” said Rathke. “We just think Mr. Jones stepped way out of bounds on this and probably wasn’t talking to a lawyer and probably was just talking without thinking which is always a problem and didn’t realize his workers have rights under the national labors acts.”

The process could play out in court and allow a judge to decide who’s write or wrong, but Rathke is hoping that doesn’t happen. He is just hoping Jerry will change direction and take back his threats to discipline his players.

“He is threatening his players it’s against the law. He needs to back up. He needs to get back in bounds and he needs to let people exercise the rights we have in this country,” said Rathke.