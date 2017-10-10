Jack’s Nine @ 9, October 10, 1983

(Photo by Keystone/Hulton Archive/Getty Images)

Tuesday, October 10

The year was 1983, and on this day, NBC premiered the true life drama about John Walsh’s son, Adam as music fans prepared to rush to stores to buy Lionel Richie’s 2nd studio album, Can’t Slow Down, featuring our #9 song on the countdown.

Nine songs and moments from October 10, 1983!

Lionel Richie-All Night Long

The Fixx-One Thing Leads To Another

Air Supply-Making Love Out Of Nothing At All

Men Without Hats-Safety Dance

Police-King of Pain

Naked Eyes-Promises Promises

Talking Heads-Burning Down The House

Taco-Puttin’ On The Ritz

Bonnie Tyler-Total Eclipse of the Heart

