Jack’s Nine @ 9, October 10, 1983

Tuesday, October 10
The year was 1983, and on this day, NBC premiered the true life drama about John Walsh’s son, Adam as music fans prepared to rush to stores to buy Lionel Richie’s 2nd studio album, Can’t Slow Down, featuring our #9 song on the countdown.
Nine songs and moments from October 10, 1983!
Lionel Richie-All Night Long
The Fixx-One Thing Leads To Another
Air Supply-Making Love Out Of Nothing At All
Men Without Hats-Safety Dance
Police-King of Pain
Naked Eyes-Promises Promises
Talking Heads-Burning Down The House
Taco-Puttin’ On The Ritz
Bonnie Tyler-Total Eclipse of the Heart