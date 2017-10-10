Get Ready 90’s Babies, Tamagotchi Returns To The US In November

Everyone was super excited when Bandai Namco decided to revive the icon Tamagotchi toy, but sadly these beloved toys were only available in Japan. Well, get ready because Namco just announced that Tamagotchi will be coming to the US started on November 5th.

The original design has been streamlined just a little, the new device is about half the size of the original, but the core concept is still the same. When you first start up your Tamagotchi one of six digital pets will hatch and it’s your job to take care of your new pixelated friend.

