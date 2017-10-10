Common Says Jerry Jones Has a ‘Slave Owner Mentality’

Photo: Paras Griffin / Getty Images

By Annie Reuter

Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones has gone on record saying that players who kneel in protest during the national anthem will not play. “If we are disrespecting the flag, then we won’t play. Period,” he said (via CBS Sports).

TMZ Sports’s cameras caught up with Common, who likens Jones’ ruling to a slave owner’s mentality.

“It’s an owner mentality,” Common tells TMZ Sports. “Like a slave owner mentality, to be honest. Like, ‘You gonna do what I say on this.'”

Common adds that no football player is disrespecting his job. Instead, he is simply saying this is where I want to place my body during the anthem.

“Other people [are] choosing to put their hands over their heart. What makes that gesture better than somebody else who might be praying during the national anthem?” he asks. “Or if somebody says, ‘I’m kneeling for what I believe in,’ then they should be able to do that because that’s what this country is about.”

