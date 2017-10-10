Cocoa Puffs And Lucky Charms Introduce New Winter Flavors, And Unfortunately, They Are Not Pumpkin Spice

Tis the season of Pumpkin Spice. Your coffee, candle, and even your breakfast cereal has the familiar scent or taste that means Fall has arrived. But if your Cocoa Puffs or Lucky Charms, you’ve taken a more natural approach to upcoming seasonal flavors.

Cheerios might have the Pumpkin Spice cereal flavoring on lock anyway, so General Mills decided to shift the flavors of Cocoa Puffs and Lucky Charms in a different direction. For a limited time only, we’ll be able to enjoy “Hot Cocoa Cocoa Puffs,” and “Cinnamon Vanilla Lucky Charms.”

Coming Soon! Limited Edition Hot Cocoa Cocoa Puffs! Thanks to Carla L. for the find! #thejunkfoodaisle A post shared by The Junk Food Aisle (@thejunkfoodaisle) on Oct 6, 2017 at 7:01am PDT

Expect these limited edition flavors in your cereal aisle soon!

Via Food and Wine

Follow JT on Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter