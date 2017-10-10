Chance The Rapper Streams Police Stop On Instagram Live: “Can’t Be Too Careful”

Chance the Rapper was riding home from church with his family in his native Chicago when he saw the flashing lights of a police car.

Chance, real name Chancellor Bennett, was riding in the passenger’s seat of the car which was driven by Kirsten Corley, the mother of his child, who was sitting in the backseat. Immediately after pulling over, Chance took out his phone and began streaming himself on Instagram Live, telling his followers, “Just want y’all to be here in case it gets out of hand.”

Fortunately, the situation ended without a major incident. Corley was handed a ticket for a moving violation, and everyone went on their way. Chance told his followers, “See, I knew he was a good dude. I don’t have any problems with the men and women that put on the badge.”

Via People

Follow JT on Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter