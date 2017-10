You know what, a-ha can still hit all those high notes.

The Norwegian band recently took the stage at an MTV Unplugged event, where they performed a stripped down acoustic version of their mega hit, “Take On Me,” and they sounded FANTASTIC. Singer Morten Harket can still hit those notes like it’s 1985.

The group is set to head out an acoustic tour across Europe in early 2018, followed by a full electric tour the following summer.

Via Boing Boing

