Safelite, the auto glass company, is pretty upset after a skit that aired on NBC’s hit show, ‘Saturday Night Live.’ In the skit cast member Beck Bennett played a hilariously creep Safelite repair man. The skit was a mock commercial for the company.

Saflelite took to Twitter to express their “disappointment” with SNL:

@nbcsnl thanks for the skit. Although we can take a joke, this one was a step too far. Our techs are our heroes. #notcool — Safelite AutoGlass┬« (@safelite) October 8, 2017

We weren't involved in creating it and we're really disappointed in @NBCSNL for airing it. — Safelite AutoGlass┬« (@safelite) October 8, 2017

Via Barstoll Sports