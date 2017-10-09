“Sabrina The Teenage Witch” Is Coming Back! Could See Crossover With Netflix’s “Riverdale”

’90s kids rejoice because Sabrina the Teenage Witch is coming back!
Riverdale creator Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa is heading the Sabrina reboot, based on his comic book adaptation of the show, Chilling Adventures of Sabrina.
Much like the comic, we can expect a darker, more sinister version of the Sabrina reboot. Both Melissa Joan Hart and Nate Richert are expected to reprise their role, and since Sabrina and popular Netflix series Riverdale are both set set in the same universe, a crossover episode is likely to occur.
We can expect more details about the reboot soon!
Via Seventeen