President Trump Claims To Have Invented, And Is The First Person To Use, The Word “Fake”

By JT
Filed Under: creation, Donald Trump, fake, Invention, language, Origin, president, President Trump
(Photo by Win McNamee/Getty Images)

Along with “covfefe,” “fake news” is one of the most infamous phrases to come out of President Trump’s legacy.  Now, the president is staking his claim as the creator and first user of the word “fake.”

The president admitted that while other people may have used the term, he had “never heard them.”  He said, “I guess other people have used it, perhaps, over the years, but I’ve never noticed it,” while appearing on the US Christian channel Trinity Broadcasting.

President Trump also commented on his, once again, infamous paper towel-throwing incident while visiting Puerto Rico, saying he was “having fun” while throwing them out.

Via Newshub

Follow JT on FacebookInstagram, and Twitter

More from JT
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From 100.3 Jack FM - Dallas, TX

Radio.com App
All Access Pass With Billy Kidd
WIN Stuff

Listen Live