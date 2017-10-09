Police Have Apprehended Suspect in Texas Tech Shooting

According to the Texas Tech Twitter the lockdown has been lifted.

Suspect Hollis Daniels has been arrested by police. KCBD says Daniels was taken into custody at 9:28 p.m. according to officials with the Lubbock County Sheriff’s Office. He was located near Jones AT&T Stadium. Texas Tech officials tell us they did a welfare check on a student, found drugs and drug paraphernalia in his room and brought him in, once at the PD building, the student pulled a gun and shot the officer in the head, killing him.